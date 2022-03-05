Auto driver arrested in Thane for raping minor girl

An auto rickshaw driver has been arrested by Kolsewadi police for allegedly raping a minor girl on Friday. Kolsewadi police handed over the accused to Vithalwadi who are investigating further into the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused identified as Deepak Hivale, 35, used to drop the 16-year-old to classes for the past six months. Vithalwadi police officials said that five months ago, the accused took her to a remote place and allegedly raped her and later threatened her to keep the relation with him.

A police officer said, “The girl was scared and was aware that her father knew Hivale very well and would not listen to her. Therefore, she kept quiet. Recently, she narrated the incident to her mother after which the family came to register a case against the accused. We have arrested the accused immediately from his residence and further inquiry is going on.”