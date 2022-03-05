Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Auto driver arrested in Thane for raping minor girl
mumbai news

Auto driver arrested in Thane for raping minor girl

Auto driver arrested in Thane for raping minor girl; the accused used to drop the 16-year-old girl to classes for the past six months; police officials said that five months ago, the accused took her to a remote place and allegedly raped her and later threatened her to keep the relation with him
Vithalwadi police have arrested an auto rickshaw driver arrested in Thane for raping minor girl. (HT FILE)
Published on Mar 05, 2022 05:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

An auto rickshaw driver has been arrested by Kolsewadi police for allegedly raping a minor girl on Friday. Kolsewadi police handed over the accused to Vithalwadi who are investigating further into the matter.

The accused identified as Deepak Hivale, 35, used to drop the 16-year-old to classes for the past six months. Vithalwadi police officials said that five months ago, the accused took her to a remote place and allegedly raped her and later threatened her to keep the relation with him.

A police officer said, “The girl was scared and was aware that her father knew Hivale very well and would not listen to her. Therefore, she kept quiet. Recently, she narrated the incident to her mother after which the family came to register a case against the accused. We have arrested the accused immediately from his residence and further inquiry is going on.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP