Auto driver assaults passenger with bamboo

The Ramnagar police in Dombivli booked a case against an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly beating up a passenger with bamboo over the issue of fare on Monday night.

The incident took place at Indira chowk in Dombivli on Monday at about 11.30 pm when he was on his way home and was about to hire an autorickshaw.

Police are looking for a rude rickshaw driver who allegedly assaulted with a bamboo when the passenger sought to know the reason for an inflated fare to his destination in Dombivli.

The victim is identified as Ganesh Tambe, who was returning from his job and was on his way home. He was going to take an auto-rickshaw from Indira chowk in Dombivli and his destination was at Tata powerhouse in Dombivli.

Tambe asked him how much fare would he charge and later an auto-rickshaw driver told him ₹40, which led to a heated argument between them over the ₹10 fare extra charged by the driver. The driver was irked when Tambe argued over the ₹10 extra fare charged by him and started abusing him. The argument turned into a fight between them. The driver took a bamboo from his auto and started beating him up. The locals and other bystanders intervened and stopped it.

Tambe recorded the driver’s auto rickshaw number plate and immediately dialed the toll-free number of the police and informed them about the incident. Meanwhile, the driver fled from the spot. Tambe provided the vehicle registration number to the police.

This incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed in nearby areas and later went viral on social media.

Tambe later approached Shahstrinagar hospital for treatment and he was discharged after first aid.

Senior police Inspector Sachin Sandbhor, Ramnagar police station, “ We have lodged a case against an unknown driver under section 324 of the Indian Penal code and will nab him soon and produce him in court..”