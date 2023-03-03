Auto driver killed as car rams into multiple vehicles in Thane

Mumbai: An autorickshaw driver was killed and another injured after a speeding car hit his parked autorickshaw in a multi-vehicle mash-up near Viviana mall, Eastern Express Highway, Thane on Wednesday night.

Thane, India - March 02, 2023: Police inspect the mangled remains of an autorickshaw after a car driver rammed into it and ran away killing the auto driver in a hit-and-run case, near Jupiter Hospital, in Thane, India, on Thursday, March 02, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the Regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the driver abandoned the car and fled from the spot without helping the victim.

The deceased has been identified as Abhimanyu Prajapati, 32, a resident of Thane, and the injured auto driver has been identified as Vakil Ahmad Ansari, 40.

It was around 11 pm when the speeding car lost control and rammed into two autorickshaws and another four-wheeler parked on the roadside. The impact was so huge that the auto drivers inside both the autos, suffered grievous injuries. One of them died during treatment at a hospital in Thane. Based on a complaint by the injured auto driver, a case was registered at the Rabodi police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ganesh Koli, from RDMC, spotted the injured auto driver and with other locals rushed him to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

“I was passing by after work and saw that the car had rammed into the two-auto rickshaws and another car. Both the auto drivers suffered injuries. I pulled them out with the help of others and sent them to hospital, while the other car driver suffered minor injuries,” said Koli.

Avinash Evala, assistant police inspector Rabodi police station, said, “We have registered a case and based on the details of the car, we have initiated a probe to trace the accused.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON