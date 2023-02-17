Auto driver menace: Cops to be deployed at Thane railway station

Thane: The Thane municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Thursday directed the police to control the ruckus created by the auto drivers near the Thane railway station and decongest the area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The development came after many citizens complained of severe congestion during peak hours.

In a review meeting, Bangar said that after Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) made the entire 150-metre area of the railway station free from hawkers, there is a need to have discipline among the auto-rickshaw drivers too.

Hence, he decided to deploy police personnel in two shifts – 8am to 3pm and 3pm to 11pm.

“The TMC is trying to keep the station area free from congestion for which we are undertaking various measures. We want to keep the station free from hawkers permanently. However, the police should also help to stop the traffic congestion caused by the auto drivers.”

The review meeting was attended by deputy commissioner of police, traffic Vinaykumar Rathod, and deputy commissioner, Thane, Ganesh Gawde.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There is a huge rush of passengers entering and exiting the railway station during the peak hours. We have received complaints that rickshaw drivers are seen coaxing passengers to get into their vehicles by breaking the queue and stopping at the entry points of the station. We have received complaints that women and elderly passengers are suffering. To ensure that auto drivers do not break the queue and harass passengers, kindly make arrangements for police personnel to be stationed in this area from 8am to 3pm and 3pm to 11pm,” directed Bangar.

Meanwhile, if hawkers are seen near the railway station after 11pm, the commissioner said to take strict action against them.

Bangar also asked the TMC electricity department to provide adequate lights under the Satis Bridge at night in the station area. Rathod said, “We have already started deploying the police at the station which includes three to four constables from the police and three to four from the traffic department.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Despite having an auto lane, the auto drivers are seen parking their vehicles elsewhere. They sometimes also charge as per their convenience and do not go by meter. These auto drivers are found standing in groups and causing congestion at the entrance. There is a need to have proper discipline among them,” said Sudhakar Jagtap, 39, a commuter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON