Auto driver who molested 22-year-old woman held

Thane

A day after a 22-year-old woman was molested by an autorickshaw driver in Thane, the Thane Nagar police have arrested the accused, Raju Aabbathi Virangnelu alias Katikadala, from Digha Navi Mumbai. The CCTV footage from a shop in the area helped the police identify the number plate of the autorickshaw and trace the 35-year-old accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place at around 7 am on Friday. The woman, who was sexually harassed, had confronted the auto driver and caught hold of his collar. She was dragged through the streets by the moving vehicle for 20 metres and suffered injuries to her leg.

“Our team manged to nab the auto driver within 24 hours,” said J N Ranvare, senior police inspector at Thane Nagar police station. “After getting CCTV footage from a nearby shop, we got information about the driver through our sources. He confessed to the crime. He does not have any past criminal history and told us he was not under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicants at the time. A case has been registered against him under Sections 354,354 A,336 and 279 of the Indian Penal Code.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place when the victim was on her way to college and was captured by a CCTV installed in Mate and Sons, a shop located near the spot. “The police came to us and asked to see our CCTV footage,” said shopkeeper Arun Mate. “When we played it and viewed the incident and the way the woman was dragged by the moving autorickshaw, we were shocked. Zooming in to the auto helped narrow in on its registration number. I am glad we could help nab the accused. I think every shop should have a CCTV camera installed so that we have proof of crimes, and action can be taken on time.”

Four months ago, a mobile theft case was solved because of the CCTV installed outside the same shop. A man had made a payment at the shop, and while he was waiting, had his mobile stolen from his pocket. The incident was caught on camera.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The molestation, meanwhile, has raised concerns about the safety of women commuters who have to take an autorickshaw at odd hours. “The one thing common in such crimes is that the auto drivers are not from the city,” said Shashi Agrawal, founder of NGO Madat and member of the Mahila Dakshata Mandal, a committee that works with the police. “There is an urgent need for the police to control and regulate them. In Bengaluru, I came across autorickshaws which had the biodata of the auto driver displayed inside the auto. That is a great idea. We should have such initiatives in Thane too.”

Agarwal added that a proper women safety force to look into such cases was sorely needed. “We are willing to provide women members for the force,” she said. “Our committee will have a discussion soon and has plans to come up with some measures.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thane has around 50,000 autorickshaws and over one lakh commuters using these daily. Ajay Gupta, an autorickshaw driver plying from the station, said that not all autorickshaw drivers were rogues but admitted that some were troublesome. “Such drivers break all rules and are also very arrogant,” he said. “I myself know a few of these. The authorities need to be very strict with them.”

Minister’s plan to safeguard women

In the wake of the molestation case, Thane guardian minister Shambhurao Desai has directed the Thane police to prepare an action plan to take urgent steps to safeguard women commuters. A detailed proposal for the manpower and vehicles required for the new measures will shortly be submitted to the state government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It was a very unfortunate incident,” said Desai. “A case was registered and the accused nabbed as soon as the victim approached the police, but preventive measures are also needed. We will come up with these, and I have given directions accordingly. Beat marshals will be appointed to look after areas like schools, colleges and job centres. More women cops will be deployed too. People should use the 112 helpline number to register complaints about such incidents.”

The police have also been asked to prepare a proposal for the manpower and vehicles needed to ensure the safety of woman commuters, added Desai. “I will help get it approved from the state government,” he said. “The state has plans to recruit 15,000 police personal for this.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON