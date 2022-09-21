Auto, taxi drivers to go on strike from Sept 26

Mumbai: Irked by the state government’s lack of response over the decision to increase fares, the auto and taxi unions in the city have called for a strike from September 26, which is also the first day of Navratri.

Over the last two months, the unions deferred their strike twice over assurances that a decision on the fare hike will be taken soon.

“We have been demanding a fare hike from August 1. Keeping in mind the inconvenience to passengers, we have deferred the strike on assurances that fares will be increased. However, this time we are sure that we will not go back on the decision unless an official announcement on the same has been made,” said A L Quadros, general secretary, Mumbai Taximen’s Union.

In a meeting on September 13, industries minister Uday Samant had assured the unions that a decision on fare hike would be taken by September 23. This prompted the unions to postpone the strike that was scheduled from September 15. A similar strike was called off from August 1 onwards due to similar assurances by the state government.

The union has demanded a revision of the minimum taxi fare from ₹25 to ₹35 for 1.5km. “The roll back on CNG is not helping, as the government has only reduced ₹6 per kg while the CNG prices have been increased by ₹32. The taxi and rickshaw drivers are losing ₹250 to ₹300 each day,” added Quadros.