Autos, taxi drivers must get meters recalibrated by May 30: Maharashtra government

As minimum fares of autorickshaws and black-and-yellow taxis are set to increase from March 1, the state government has given autorickshaw and taxi owners till May 30 to get their meters recalibrated.

There are 40,000 black-and-yellow taxis and 2,00,000 autorickshaws operating in Mumbai. The meters of these vehicles are calibrated based on tariffs fixed by the authorities. Every time the fare is revised, meters must be recalibrated, which only certain vendors are authorised to do by the transport authorities. In the past, all autorickshaws and taxis could not be recalibrated in the stipulated period, which led to disputes between commuters and drivers.

On Monday, the Maharashtra government announced that the minimum fare of autorickshaws would increase from ₹18 to ₹21. Thereafter, the per-kilometre rate will increase to ₹14.20 from the present ₹12.19. Similarly, the minimum fare of black-and-yellow taxis will increase from ₹22 to ₹25. Thereafter the per-kilometre rate will increase to ₹16.93 from ₹14.84. The government has given vehicle owners and drivers till May 30 to recalibrate their meters.

“The price hike will be implemented from March 1. Autorickshaw and taxi drivers will have to get their meters calibrated by May 30. From June 1, the updated fare should be visible in meter readings,” said state transport minister Anil Parab.

Autorickshaw and taxi drivers and owners have questioned if the May 30 deadline is feasible. “There are limited centres for calibration and testing. The testing of metres is also a time-consuming process, which will lead to delay in the calibration and testing work,” said Akhlakh Shaikh, an autorickshaw driver and resident of Vikhroli.

Autorickshaw unions have said the government is likely to set up additional testing centres to facilitate the recalibration process. “During the previous fare hikes, temporary set-ups for testing meters were made by the government. This is likely to happen this time as well. The recalibration can be done instantly, but the testing of the meters takes time. All autorickshaws in the city should be recalibrated by June.” said Shashank Rao, leader, Mumbai AutorickshawMen’s Union.

The state transport department said on Tuesday that it would ensure all autorickshaw and taxi meters are recalibrated and tested by May 30. “The department will make sure and undertake steps to recalibrate all autorickshaws and taxis by the deadline,” said state transport commissioner Avinash Dhakne.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Grahak Panchayat, which works to safeguard the interests of consumers, has written to Parab suggesting the fare hike be postponed by six months. It has also asked the government to reconsider the fare hike for the per-kilometre rate.

“The Panchayat has asked the government to reconsider the decision of per kilometre increase of ₹2.09 for autorickshaw and ₹2.01 for taxis. Rickshaw and taxi fares have not increased in the last five years. There is no doubt that this fare hike is mandatory. Rickshaw and taxi owners need financial assistance in this current difficult situation. However, the entire economy has come to a standstill and many have lost their jobs and many are facing salary cuts. As the purchasing power of the average consumer is drastically reduced, the daily consumption of autorickshaw and taxis by the customers will naturally decrease,” says the letter written by Shirish Deshpande, chairman, Mumbai Grahak Panchayat.

The Panchayat in its letter has also a revision in a fare increase. “To achieve the objective of increasing the income of autorickshaw and taxi drivers, one rupee increase in per kilometre fare could be given and in rest per kilometres 75 paise increase. The government should implement the fare hike in two phases. Further, the minimum fare could be increased by ₹2 instead of ₹3 and the per kilometre money increase should be suspended for a year,” says the Panchayat in its letter.