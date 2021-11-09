Avighna Park fire: Short-circuit is primary cause, exact cause being probed, says MFB report

In its preliminary report submitted by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) on Tuesday, into level four fire at Avighna Park in Currey Road, the officials have stated that the cause of the fire was a short circuit in the main switchboard of a flat on the 19th floor, where broke out and spread further. However, the exact cause will be known after a thorough investigation in the coming days.

On October 22, a level four fire was reported in Avighna Park, a 60 storey building, in which dozens of citizens were rescued safely. However, a 30-year-old security guard lost his life.

The preliminary report was submitted to BMC’s standing committee on Tuesday. According to the report, 16 people were rescued by the MFB and it had used a 90-metre ladder for fire-fighting. The report also mentioned that since initially, the pressure of water was not available from the firefighting equipment of the high-rise, it had to face a lot of challenges thereon. “Due to this we had to use our firefighting infrastructure, but the fire went further upwards, on the 20th floor from the flat 1902, which had initially caught fire,” the report reads.

It further added, “The exact cause of the fire is being probed, but in preliminary investigations, it is revealed that the fire was reported in flat no 1902. The fire started from the main electricity distribution board of the flat due to a short circuit in it. A police complaint is also filed by the MFB in this matter, and investigation is on. Further, as the firefighting equipment in the society was not in proper working condition, a show-cause notice was issued to concerned stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, the investigation into the final report will be concluded by a committee formed under the additional municipal commissioner of the BMC in the coming days.