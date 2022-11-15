Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Baby dies of measles in Mumbai; second confirmed death so far

Baby dies of measles in Mumbai; second confirmed death so far

mumbai news
Published on Nov 15, 2022 12:13 PM IST

According to the officials from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the toddler was from Null Bazar, Pydhonie

124 measles patients have been registered since January. (Image for representative purpose)
ByHT Correspondent

In a tragic incident, a one-year-old baby boy suffering from measles died on Monday while undergoing treatment at Kasturba Hospital. This was the city’s second confirmed measles death.

According to the officials from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the toddler was from Null Bazar, Pydhonie.

He died due to acute renal failure and septicemia with measles bronchopneumonia, the officials added.

He was on ventilator since Saturday as he had respiratory problems.

Meanwhile, 124 measles patients have been registered since January.

Also Read: Measles outbreaks in Govandi slums since January due to poor vaccination coverage

At present, fever and rash patients are being treated in the wards and ICU of the civic body’s Kasturba Hospital.

61 patients were admitted from November 4 to November 14.

Out of these 61 patients, eight children are in the age group of 0 to 8 years.

A total of five patients aged 9 to 11 months, 31 aged 1 to 4, 14 aged 5 to 9 and three above 15 years have been admitted.

Out of them, six children are on oxygen.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP