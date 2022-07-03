Back to school: Students struggle with separation anxiety, body image issues

Mumbai For the first two weeks after schools reopened in June, a pre-primary student at a Malad-based school, who lost her father due to Covid, was crying endlessly. After consulting with a counsellor, it was found that the child suffered from separation anxiety. During the counsellor’s interaction with the mother, it emerged that the child’s family had not clearly communicated the reason behind her father’s absence.

“Since the child was too young to express her emotions properly, we used play-way methods to understand what the child was going through. For instance, if she could attend one class without her mother around, we would reward her stars. While she is now comfortable with only her classmates, she still needs to see the counsellor once-a-day for some sense of familiarity,” said the school counsellor who requested not to be named.

As schools resumed in the offline mode, psychologists and counsellors have noticed a rise in cases of children experiencing separation anxiety. Principals said that students are taking time transitioning to in-person classes from online ones, which is taking a toll on their mental health.

“Students in pre-primary sections miss their parents and cry to go home as they have a hard time adjusting to social norms. Primary and secondary students have gone into a shell and have to learn to make friends again. In the case of some students, who unusually don’t interact in the class, we have asked their parents to counsel them,” said Perin Bagli, principal of Activity High School, Peddar Road.

Dr Samir Dalwai, developmental and behavioural paediatrician, said that cases of students seeking assistance in development and paediatrics have doubled since schools reopened, and kids below five years are most vulnerable.

“Children below six years, who have hardly been to school, are facing a situation akin to separation anxiety, poor social interaction and communication skills. Children between 6-12 years are finding it difficult to adjust and concentrate during long hours in schools, while adolescents prefer to stay at home glued to their gadgets and the virtual world rather than deal with the real world with all its unpredictability,” said Dr Dalwai.

Clinical psychologist Seema Hingorrany recalled the case of a 13-year-old class 8 student, who had gained weight during the pandemic, now has low self-esteem and is scared of being bullied by friends.

“We are seeing body image issues in students as young as 11 year olds. During the pandemic, many families went through really hard times. As a result, children were ignored and resorted to emotional eating. So, a lack of physical activities is not the only reason for obesity. In some cases, witnessing daily fights at home between parents have also led to children becoming introverts,” said Hingorrany.

Echoing the same observation, Shunila Joy, principal, Witty International School, Malad, said, “Children are facing problems with their body image and are having a hard time adjusting to the school in the offline mode. Because students have gained weight, they are worried about how their peers see them.”

In another case, a 15-year-old class 10 student, who was academically bright, complains about going to school. During the pandemic, he lost interest in studying because of online classes and got addicted to video games. After school reopened, he felt uneasy without gadgets and lost the motivation to study.

“My child gets very tired at the end of the day because he is not used to long school hours. His day-to-day routine involves a lot of activities so by the end of the day, he feels online classes were much better. It will take some time for him to get used to the new routine,” said Shradha Chachad, psychologist and parent of Aadvya Chachad, a 10-year-old student of Orchid International School, Vikhroli. Anticipating her child’s mental state, she organised online meets with friends to interact and play online games in order to avoid being socially awkward.

“Kids are having a hard time adjusting to schools because home and devices were their comfort zones. Now, while getting out of their comfort zones, they become hyperactive, impatient, and throw enormous tantrums,” Chachad added.

Online lectures have also led to a low attention span, said Sheela Mallya, the principal of Children’s Academy, Malad. “They feel sleepy in the classroom. Students have forgotten what school life is since they were used to attending online classes. So, it will take some time for them to get used to this,” said Mallya.

Dr Dalwai said that most children may take about a year to adjust to offline school. “Increased gadget dependence and poor social interaction may be more evident even in later months. Parents need to understand and make a concentrated effort to connect with families and friends and plan meaningful holidays together. Replace screen time with interactive and fun family time. Allot responsibilities to each member and appreciate their contribution,” he said.

“Parents have to get children to follow schedules at home that include household chores that help the children get a sense of responsibility, contribution, and appreciation for the same.

Teachers have to be more patient and learn to let each child adapt and adjust gradually. Don’t set rigid rules or parameters. Make it more about participation rather than performance.”

Dr Samir Dalwai