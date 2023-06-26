Engine failure of goods train hits train services at Badlapur

BADLAPUR: Commuters travelling during morning peak hours faced overcrowding at the Badlapur and Ambernath railway stations on Central Railway after the engine of a goods train failed on Monday morning.

The train services on the UP route was delayed due to the snag, leading to overcrowding at the railway stations amid heavy downpour.

“It is a Monday, and the trains were not on time too. There was a lot of crowds on the railway platforms and the trains arrived late. It was all a mess,” said Rajendra Lulla, 38, who travels from Badlapur to Dadar for work.

Due to this, both local and mail express trains were disrupted on the first day of the week and left hundreds of passengers stranded at railway stations.

On Monday at 8:40 am, the engine of the goods train broke down on the Up line between Badlapur and Ambernath. It had a cascading effect on local trains which were queued up and delayed. Traffic of local services and mail express services on UP route were completely stopped between Karjat and Badlapur. The Central Railway administration said that an alternative engine had been sent to Badlapur and efforts were being made to restore the services.

According to CR officials, the goods train was removed from the main line around 10 am and the section was cleared followed by which the local train services were resumed. However, there was a delay in services till noon.

