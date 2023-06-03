Frauds collect instalments posing as finance firm executives

Mumbai: Several unknown persons were booked for allegedly posing as Bajaj Finance executives and collecting instalments from some of its borrowers.

According to the police, Bajaj Finance approached them after several of its clients claimed that some unknown individuals were collecting money in the name of instalments or full and final settlements by posing as the company’s executives.

The case was registered on the complaint of Devendra Kulkarni, legal advisor for Bajaj Finance which has headquarters in Akurdi, Pune and mostly provides consumer loans.

“Three residents – Ansari Abdul Salam Abdul Kalam, Mahendra Lankesh and Subodh Bhandari – approached Kulkarni and said they got calls from people who identified themselves as Bajaj Finance executives from the Mulund office,” said an officer from Mulund Police Station. “They even sent their fake identity cards of Bajaj Finance and collected the EMIs payable to the finance company on their personal Google Pay accounts and thus cheated the company.”

He added that the frauds lured the victims with discounts in interest rates and offered them to pay a lesser instalment.

“Presently, the company has concrete details of three people and will come with more names soon. There are other people who have been lured with the same modus operandi and the company is compiling their details,” said the police officer.

A case has been registered for cheating, common intention, forgery, using as genuine a forged document or electronic record and forgery to harm reputation under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.