Bakra Eid 2021: Maharashtra govt announces guidelines. All you need to know

The Maharashtra government on Friday issued guidelines for Eid-al-Adha celebrations, to be held between July 20 and July 21. The state government has asked people to celebrate the festival after adhering strictly to Covid-19 precautionary measures. The Maharashtra government last year had requested people to keep celebrations low-key for Eid-al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid.

These are the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government ahead of the festival -

1. The Maharashtra government has asked people to offer prayers at home since religious places have been shut down owing to Covid-19 restrictions. Worshippers will not be allowed at mosques.

2. Online purchase or shopping of meat over calls will be allowed as livestock markets are shut.

3. Citizens have been asked to make symbolic sacrifices.

4. The restrictions put in place will continue and no relaxation will be given due to Covid-19.

5. Crowding at public places will not be allowed.

6. Any other rule introduced keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation will have to be complied with. Rules introduced by local authorities will also have to be complied with.

7. Citizens are urged to use hand sanitizer and masks in order to curb the chain of transmission