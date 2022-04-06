Ban on construction at night put on hold till May 31
Mumbai At the review meeting with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) raised the issue of the ban on construction works after 10 pm, imposed by the Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey.
The Mumbai police have been asked to put the order on hold till May 31, until the desilting of the culverts and nullahs are complete ahead of monsoon.
BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal requested the state government to put such restrictions on hold as it was affecting the disposal of debris from the sites. The state government was also apprised that the order has affected the disposal of debris from the ongoing construction works and may lead to issues during monsoon.
Chief secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava assured the BMC to direct Mumbai police to put the order on hold until the cleaning of the culverts and nullahs has been completed by May 31. The CM gave his nod to it.
CM Thackeray held the meeting on Tuesday and directed the authorities including BMC, MMRDA, railways to complete the works related to the monsoon preparedness in time. Mumbai has 450 sites where the debris is generated due to the ongoing infrastructure projects. 95% of the sites are the projects being implemented by BMC and MMRDA.
“CP Mumbai has banned the construction activities after 10pm last month. It has been badly affecting the disposal of the debris and could lead to the major problem during monsoon,” a BMC official said.
The CM has also asked the authorities to clean up 47 culverts on eastern and western highways and 40 culverts along the railway lines on war footing. “The CM has also directed the authorities to ensure that the ongoing infrastructure works do not lead to waterlogging during the monsoon. He has also asked them to complete the ongoing Metro works underway in Kandivali before monsoon and filling of the potholes well in time. The authorities have also been asked to take steps to avoid breeding of mosquitoes,” the statement issued by CMO has said.
MC employees’ union demand regularisation of contractual staff
Seeking regularisation of contractual employees, municipal corporation employees' union, Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee, submitted memorandum with mayor Balkar Sandhu at MC Zone A office on Wednesday. The employees led by chairperson Ashwani Sahota and president Jasdev Sekhon said Congress government had issued notification for regularisation of around 3,000 employees, including sweepers, drivers etc, but the orders have not been implemented at ground level.
UNESCO school report: 60% schools in Maharashtra have access to ICT, 14% vacant posts for teachers
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's State of Education Report (SOER) 2021 highlights that nearly 60% of schools in Maharashtra were equipped with Information and Communications Technology. According to the report, the state has just 3% of schools with a single teacher, but 91% of these are situated in rural areas. Vacancy in teaching posts stands at 14% in Maharashtra (nearly 33% of this requirement being in rural areas), states the report.
FARM Equipment and Implements Localisation Expo: ACMA’s 2-day expo kicks off in Ludhiana
The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association, the apex body of the Indian auto component industry, hosted the first-ever edition of the two- day ACMA Farm Equipment and Implements Localisation Expo, which kicked off on Wednesday. The expo aims to showcase latest development and excellence in auto component technologies for farm equipment by domestic component manufacturers. On the first day,over 50 leading component suppliers displayed their latest products and technologies.
BMC likely to open Girgaum Chowpatty viewing deck on Saturday
Mumbai: The Girgaum Chowpatty viewing deck will officially open for the public by the weekend or in the next week, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The idea of building a viewing deck at Girgaum was conceived by the BMC in August last year and its work started in October 2021. According to BMC officials, the deck can accommodate around 500 people. This the BMC has said will ensure the electricity requirement of the deck is met.
Navratri: Symbolism to the fore as Congress, BJP send puja material to Amethi temples
Political symbolism with a religious flavour has come to the fore in the former Congress bastion Amethi during the ongoing nine-day Navratri festival. Both the Congress and the BJP are out to make a point there during the celebrations. For instance, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sent puja material for temples, besides clothes and fruits for temple priests in Amethi.
