MUMBAI: A controversy has erupted regarding a recent dress code instruction issued for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) to be held on June 28. After candidates received their hall tickets, concerns were raised about Rule No 34, which states that, to ensure a copying-free examination, candidates should not cover any body part above the neck, including the face and head, with a dupatta, burqa, cap or mask.

Ban on face-obscuring garments in Maha TET exam upsets Muslim student reps

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The Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), Maharashtra South Zone (MSZ), has objected to the guideline and written to the Maharashtra State Examination Council (MSCE). In its letter, the organisation said that while it supported efforts to prevent cheating and maintain transparency, such measures should not come at the cost of students’ religious freedom and dignity.

Expressing concern at the directive, Uzair Ahmed, state president of SIO, MSZ, said, “The ban on the burqa, hijab and dupatta in the name of security is insensitive. These garments are closely linked to a woman’s faith and modesty, and forcing candidates to remove them before an important examination could cause stress and humiliation and affect their performance.”

Ahmed contended that security arrangements could be strengthened without interfering with religious practices. “Set up private frisking booths staffed by female personnel so that candidates can undergo checks while maintaining their dignity,” he said, pointing out that national-level examinations such as NEET followed similar procedures.

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{{^usCountry}} The organisation has submitted a memorandum to the state authorities and education department demanding the immediate withdrawal of the restriction. It has also sought separate enclosed frisking booths with female security staff and the adoption of procedures followed in national entrance examinations, where candidates wearing religious attire are allowed after additional screening. SIO has also offered to encourage candidates to report to centres two to three hours early to facilitate security checks and facial verification. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The organisation has submitted a memorandum to the state authorities and education department demanding the immediate withdrawal of the restriction. It has also sought separate enclosed frisking booths with female security staff and the adoption of procedures followed in national entrance examinations, where candidates wearing religious attire are allowed after additional screening. SIO has also offered to encourage candidates to report to centres two to three hours early to facilitate security checks and facial verification. {{/usCountry}}

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Owais Siddiqui, the organisation’s state secretary for public relations, said that representatives had met MSCE commissioner Nandkumar Bendse on Monday, but the council remained firm on its stand. SIO now plans to meet the chief minister and deputy chief minister and is also exploring legal options.

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Responding to the concerns, Bendse clarified that there was no restriction on any particular outfit. “However, candidates cannot cover areas above the neck because officials need a clear view of their faces,” he pointed out. “The examination will be monitored live through CCTV cameras, and clear facial visibility is necessary to ensure transparency and prevent malpractices.” The MSCE issued a fresh circular on Monday evening, citing a 2024 Bombay high court order which, in response to a petition, had said that there was no material placed to uphold the petitioners’ contention that donning the hijab and naqab was an essential religious practice.

Over 4,28,000 candidates, including working teachers, have registered for MAHA TET this year, resulting in over 600,000 applications for Papers 1 and 2. The examination will be held on June 28 at 1,729 centres across Maharashtra.