Bandra man booked for selling 3 fake Rolex watches for 19 lakh to neighbour

MUMBAI: A resident of Bandra was booked on Wednesday for allegedly cheating his neighbour of ₹19 lakh by selling him fake Rolex watches.

According to the police, IT executive Zoeb Sayyed said that his neighbour Fahid Qadri had approached him a few months ago and told him that he was selling his Rolex watches for a low price.

“He had said he needed money urgently, and therefore he was selling Rolex watches ‘DateJust 41’ for ₹12 lakh and ‘Submariner Hulk’ for ₹13 lakh. After bargaining, we fixed the price at ₹14 lakh for both the watches,” Sayyed told the police.

Sayyed then paid Qadri in installments. When taking the last installment, Qadri showed him another watch, an ‘Oyster Perpetual’ for ₹11 lakh, which Sayyed said he could buy for ₹5 lakh. In total, he paid ₹19 lakh for the three watches by the end of March this year.

“I kept asking him to provide me with the bills and originality certificates of the watches. He kept on avoiding the issue whenever we spoke. Later, I went to the Rolex showroom where the staff checked the pieces and told me all the three watches were fake,” said Sayyed. On confrontation, Qadri accepted that he had lied as he was in dire need of money.

The accused said he would return the money soon, but the cheque that he gave bounced. Sayyed then approached the police, and based on his complaint, Qadri was booked under section 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

