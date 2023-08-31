Bandra waiter arrested for misbehaving with 13-year-old

MUMBAI: A 19-year-old waiter at a restaurant in Bandra was arrested on Monday for allegedly misbehaving with a 13-year-old girl, who had come with her family friends for dinner. According to the police, the waiter initially started staring at her, winked at her, then threw a chit with his phone number on it, and later touched her inappropriately.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Bandra police had received a complaint from the minor’s family, based on which an FIR was registered against the waiter. The accused, Shabad Khan Rafad Khan, is a native of Uttar Pradesh but stays in the restaurant itself in Mumbai.

“The girl had gone to the restaurant in Bandra identified as Kobe Sizzlers with her family friends. She is a resident of the Western suburbs, and her father is a businessman. While the girl was in the restaurant, a waiter initially started staring at her later, he winked at her. He went ahead and threw a chit at her, which had his mobile phone number written on it, and even touched her inappropriately,” said the police officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The family friends informed her parents, and a case was registered under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 8 (sexual harassment), and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

Khan has been remanded in police custody for three days.

HT had reached out to the restaurant management, but they did not respond till the time of going to press.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON