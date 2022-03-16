Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Bank staff, one other booked for withdrawing 1.29 cr from deceased customer’s account
mumbai news

Bank staff, one other booked for withdrawing 1.29 cr from deceased customer’s account

An employee of a nationalised bank and one of his accomplices have been booked for allegedly updating the KYC of a deceased customer and withdrawing ₹1.29 crore from his account
The FIR was registered on Monday on the basis of a written complaint by the bank’s vigilance department. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 16, 2022 07:23 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai An employee of a nationalised bank and one of his accomplices have been booked for allegedly updating the KYC of a deceased customer and withdrawing an amount of 1.29 crore from his account.

The FIR was registered on Monday on the basis of a written complaint by the bank’s vigilance department. The vigilance officer found out that the deceased customer’s account was at Kolkata, but the KYC update and request was made from the Goregaon branch of the bank. Shortly after the updates, a sum of 1.29 crore was transferred to other bank accounts via net banking.

Police officers said that the complainant, who works at the head office of the bank, had submitted a written application about the fraud at the cyber crime police station, after which the FIR was registered against the cleaning staff and his accomplice.

The complaint stated that on June 7, 2021, an application for updating the KYC with the copies of the Aadhar and PAN cards of the deceased Hirendra Kumar Pal had been submitted to the bank’s branch. They later also received an application for changing the mobile number of the account holder and for access to net banking.

When the vigilance officer investigated, he found that the amount had been transferred to a few other bank accounts. The bank then asked the other banks to freeze the accounts and give them the details of the account holders.

CCTV footage of the branch revealed that the accused, Dilshad Khan, used the login ID and password of other employees of the bank and updated the KYC and also approved the change of mobile number and then transferred the amount.

The police are on the lookout for the accused. They are also trying to ascertain how Khan, a cleaning staff, knew about the deceased customer from Kolkata and the fact that his account had a balance of 1.29 crore.

