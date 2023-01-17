Banned Chinese manjha kills, injures hundreds of birds

Mumbai: Glass-coated strings and Chinese manjha have resulted in injuries to several birds, grievous enough to be fatal in some cases. A majority of such incidents were reported in the northern suburbs between Dahisar and Malad.

Many organisations working for animal welfare conducted free medical camps for the injured birds as celebrations for Makar Sankranti went on over the last weekend. Fortunately, they said that the number of birds getting injured has reduced in the last few years. However, the indiscriminate use and availability of the manjha is still concerning, the activists said.

Honorary animal welfare officer of Animal Welfare Board of India Mitesh Jain collated data on injured birds from Mumbai as well as Vasai-Virar on Monday afternoon.

According to him, over 30 medical camps were organised wherein over 900 injured birds were rescued and treated even as thousands of birds lost their lives due to grave injuries resulting from sharp kite strings. His own organisation, Karuna Trust in Virar, rescued a total of 21 birds, six of which died.

“The problem does not end with the festival. The strings stay strung on trees or electric wires throughout the year. The NGOs and fire brigade get calls to rescue birds found with kite strings wound on their legs and wings,” Jain said.

At the Parel Animal Hospital, 57 injured birds were admitted by Good Samaritans. While 50 were released after treatment, seven needed surgeries and have been kept under observation. “Most of the birds were pigeons as they fly lower than many other birds. Their high population also makes them more susceptible to getting injured,” Dr GS Khandekar, department of surgery, said.

In south Mumbai, the Jain Alert Group rescued around 100 birds from Charni Road and Marine Lines. Suresh Chavhan from the organisation said that the number of birds injured have increased in their areas this year, as compared to the numbers seen in the last three to four years.

Veterinarian Dr Paras Chaudhary from Samast Mahavir Trust that organised camps at nine spots across the city said they had treated over 150 birds in the last three days. “The most severe injuries are the ones where the wings of the birds were completely cut off. They will need special rehabilitation or to be kept in shelter as long as they live,” he added.