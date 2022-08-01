'...based on certain proofs:' Devendra Fadnavis on Sanjay Raut's arrest by ED

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday that the action taken by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai chawl, seemed to be based on certain proofs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The ED is a national probe agency. It must have taken action against Raut based on documents and proofs. I would not comment on this issue further. His arrest and other related issues will be discussed in the court,” Fadnavis told reporters, news agency PTI reported.

Also Read| Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut remanded in ED custody for 3 days by Mumbai judge

Sanjay Raut, the Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP was arrested by the ED late Sunday and has been sent to the central agency's custody till Thursday (August 4). A search was also conducted at the Shiv Sena MP's residence during which about ₹11 lakh was seized.

Before Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday that Sanjay Raut should not be afraid of the ED action if he was innocent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Raut has declared that he has not done anything wrong. If that is so, why fear a probe? Let it happen. Why fear if you are innocent?" Shinde said, PTI reported.

Also Read| 'Message of ‘Raja’ is clear…': Rahul slams PM Modi over Sanjay Raut's arrest

Sanjay Raut denied all allegations against him in the money laundering case, calling them false and politically motivated.

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, meanwhile, came out in Sanjay Raut's support on Monday by saying the latter was a hardcore Sainik of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray and did not succumb to any pressure. In a show of solidarity, Uddhav Thackeray visited Sanjay Raut's residence in Bhandup and met his family members.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON