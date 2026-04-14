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Baseless allegations without evidence, says Rupali Chakankar amid Ashok Kharat link row

Baseless allegations without evidence, says Rupali Chakankar amid Ashok Kharat link row

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 08:50 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, NCP leader and former chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, Rupali Chakankar, on Tuesday dismissed as baseless and defamatory the allegations levelled against her over purported links with arrested self-styled godman Ashok Kharat.

Baseless allegations without evidence, says Rupali Chakankar amid Ashok Kharat link row

Chakankar said no evidence had been provided by those who levelled allegations against her.

Kharat, currently in police custody, is being investigated in multiple cases, including sexual assaults and cheating. The Enforcement Directorate is investigating an alleged money laundering angle and has raided entities linked to the accused.

Chakankar had to resign as the chairperson of Maharashtra State Commission for Women after her videos in which she washed the feet of Kharat surfaced last month.

Police on Monday questioned Chakankar's sister in connection with the alleged use of her bank account by Kharat.

"In Maharashtra's political sphere, allegations have been made against many in the past, and evidence was presented before the public by both the accusers and the media. However, for the past 28 days, reckless and fabricated allegations have been made against my family and me, only with the intention of defaming us. Neither have the accusers provided any evidence nor has the media sought it," Chakankar said on X.

She reiterated that neither she nor her family had any direct or indirect connection with any financial, land or other alleged wrongdoing in the Kharat case.

Truth will ultimately come out with full force, and I have firm faith in that," Chakankar added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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