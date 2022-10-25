Basilica of Mount Mary to get a major renovation

Mumbai: The Basilica of Mount Mary in Bandra West, commonly referred to as Mount St Mary Church, is poised for largescale renovation. The Basilica’s administration received a clearance to fix the leaks inside the structure from the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC), recently.

Father Michael Goveas, an assistant priest of the Basilica, said, “The leakage was quite bad, running through the two steeples on either side; even the shrine’s rear doors are damaged.”

Speaking to HT, David Cardoz, one of the architects supervising the makeover said, “The Basilica is not unstable, although it is leaking a lot. Much work needs to be done in the roof, which requires waterproofing. The ceiling however is in good shape. We have been carrying out patchwork repairs over the years, but now the Basilica needs a major overhaul.”

Cardoz said the cost of the project is yet to be finalised. “The Basilica is a high-grade heritage structure. We will issue tenders soon. We are waiting for the monsoons to halt completely,” he added.

The glasses and windows need attention, while the frames of the dormer windows will be replaced. The etched glass panels will be replaced and the existing Mangalore tiles and battens will be removed. The roof will have a layer of tar felt bituminous membrane. Aluminum flashing over valleys and gutters will help flush rain water.

The MHCC has also told the Basilica’s administration that all cables hanging over and, on its facades, shall be re-routed, to reduce the visual clutter.

The basilica is built on a hillock, about 80 metres above from Bandra Bandstand. The shrine attracts people from all faiths who come here to express their gratitude or request favours. Although the current structure and edifice of the shrine is 100 years old and was rebuilt by British, the history of the statue of St Mary dates back to the 16th century when Jesuits brought the statue and constructed a chapel. The shrine had faced attacks later and was rebuilt by British.

