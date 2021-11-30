BDD Chawl cylinder blast: 4 of a family injured

Four persons, including a four-month-old, were injured in a blaze, caused due to a cylinder blast, at BDD Chawl, Worli, on Tuesday morning. All four injured belong to one family and are undergoing treatment at BYL Nair Hospital, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of the injured, Anand Puri, 27, and Mangesh Puri, who is 4-month-old, are in critical condition. Vidya Puri, 25, and Vishnu Puri, 5, are stable, BMC said in a statement.

The fire was reported at 7am on Tuesday and has been extinguished. It was categorised as a level 1 (minor) fire by the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

On Tuesday afternoon, a video was circulated on social media, alleging a delay in treatment at Nair hospital. BMC said in a statement that an internal inquiry by the Nair hospital has been set up in the matter. If any persons from the administration are found to be guilty, then action will be taken against these individuals.

“One of the victims, Anand Puri, has 93% burns and is in a very critical condition. He has been intubated, but his prognosis has been poor,” said Dr Sarika Chapane, assistant medical officer at BYL Nair Hospital. “The four-month-old baby also has 60% burns. The other two victims — Vidya Puri, 25, and Vishnu Puri, 5, have 40% and 20% burns and are currently in a stable condition,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday afternoon, a video was circulated on social media with allegations of delay in treatment at Nair hospital, of the four people injured in this fire. In response to these allegations, BMC said in a statement that an internal inquiry by the Nair hospital has been set up in the matter. If any persons from the administration are found to be guilty, then action will be taken against these individuals.