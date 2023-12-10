Beggar killed after being hit by container in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi:

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A 35-year-old unidentified pedestrian died after being hit by a container in the Kongaon area in Bhiwandi on Tuesday night. The incident took place at Rajnoli Naka near Basuri Hotel in Bhiwandi when an accident occurred.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Police said that a beggar, who has not been identified yet, was walking on the road when a container heading towards Thane from Nashik dashed him from behind. The driver of the container abandoned the vehicle on the spot and ran away from the scene. A passerby alerted the police about the accident. He was taken to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi for further medical treatment and was declared dead during the treatment.

“The driver fled from the spot after the accident. We have seized the container and trying to contact the owner of the container and get details of the driver and nab him” said Rajendra Pawar, Senior Police Inspector, Kongaon Police Station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case was lodged under 304(A) (causing death by negligence), 279 (Rash and negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, and 184 and 134 of the Motor Vehicle Act.