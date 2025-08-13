BEST bus crushes 75-year-old Malabar Hill resident to death

MUMBAI: A 75-year-old Malabar Hill resident died on Tuesday morning after coming under the rear tyre of a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus on BG Kher Road, in front of the Sahyadri state guest house. The deceased, Neeta Nitin Shah, was walking home when the bus grazed a car parked illegally on the left side of the road, trapping her in between and dragging her beneath its wheels, said police. The bus driver has been booked for causing death by negligence while the unidentified driver of the car has been booked for illegal parking, the police noted. The BEST electric bus was plying on route number 105 (Kamla Park to Tardeo). (Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

According to the police, Shah used to stay alone in Prakash building on Rathi Ridge Road as her husband was dead and her son and daughter lived in the United States and Pune, respectively. On Tuesday morning, she was walking along BG Kher Road, past cars parked illegally on the left side, as there was no footpath on that side.

Around 9.10am, when Shah was in front of the Sahyadri guest house, a BEST electric bus plying on route number 105 (Kamla Park to Tardeo) approached her from behind and grazed against one of the cars. She got trapped between the two vehicles, then came under the left rear tyre of the bus, said police.

A BEST spokesperson said the bus driver, 46-year-old Akshay Surve, realised there had been an accident only after he heard a thud.

“Once he stepped out of the bus, he saw that a pedestrian lady had come under the bus’s rear left tyre and sustained a serious head injury,” said the spokesperson. The car parked on the left side of the road was also damaged, the spokesperson added.

Subsequently, police personnel stationed outside the Sahyadri guest house, who witnessed the accident, rushed Shah to JJ Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

“She was a very lively woman, full of energy, and an avid walker,” said Prashant Shah, her relative who lives in the same building.

Other residents said she went daily for a morning walk to the Hanging Gardens, and attributed the accident to the narrow road and lack of footpaths in the area.

The left side of the road, where Shah was walking, did not have any footpath while the footpath on the opposite side, in front of the Sahyadri guest house, was always occupied by police and camera crew, said a resident who did not wish to be identified.

Another resident, Pratima Dalal, said, “There is no footpath on half the stretch of the road and in places where there is, the footpath is taken up for VIP parking. At times, there is double parking.”

Pedestrian security had worsened after ministers started holding meetings at the Sahyadri guest house, said Tejas Kothari, another resident.

“Over the past two weeks, traffic cops have rampantly penalised all vehicles between the Hanging Gardens and Kamala Nehru Park, forcing us to walk. And when we do walk, such accidents happen,” said Kothari.

As reported by HT on August 8, Friends of Malabar Hill, a residents group in Malabar Hill, wrote to the traffic commissioner last week about the haphazard levying of parking fines in the area and the need to a clear parking policy on the stretch between Kamla Nehru Park and Hanging Gardens.

Irked by the persistent parking problem and Tuesday’s accident, residents now plan to meet the deputy commissioner of police, traffic division, to raise their concerns.