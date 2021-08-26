Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / BEST buses in Mumbai see dip in travellers; to start feeder services from Sept 1
mumbai news

BEST buses in Mumbai see dip in travellers; to start feeder services from Sept 1

Between August 9 and August 13, nearly 1.18 crore passengers commuted by BEST buses in the city. Between August 15 and August 23, nearly 1 crore passengers travelled by the BEST buses
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 01:01 AM IST
On an average, nearly 2.4 million passengers travel by the BEST buses daily. (HT PHOTO)

With local train services resuming for the fully vaccinated general public from August 15, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has witnessed a decrease in the number of passengers travelling by its buses.

Between August 9 and August 13, nearly 1.18 crore passengers commuted by BEST buses in the city. Between August 15 and August 23, nearly 1 crore passengers travelled by the BEST buses. On an average, nearly 2.4 million passengers travel by the BEST buses daily. With the decrease in the number of passengers, the BEST has decided to introduce additional buses on feeder routes from September 1.

“We will operate buses on more feeder routes in the city. The buses will be operated mostly from suburban railway stations to carry passengers. There has been a decrease in the number of BEST commuters which is why buses will be introduced on feeder routes as opposed to longer routes in the city,” said a senior BEST official.

RELATED STORIES

The local trains were suspended for the general public on April 15 after the increase in Covid-19 cases in the city, but the BEST buses were operational. However, restrictions on movement of general public were imposed and the buses were used majorly for transportation of employees working in essential services. The BEST resumed its bus services for general public from June 7.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

All you need to know about ZyCoV-D vaccine

Door-to-door vaccination: Over 2,600 jabbed in a month, says Mumbai civic body

Got jabbed twice but certificates show 2 first doses, alleges Kalyan resident

Maharashtra records 5,031 new Covid-19 cases, 216 deaths
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP