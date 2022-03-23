Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BEST driver, conductor save 5-year-old’s life, offer to pay for his treatment

BEST bus conductor Appasaheb Lohar and bus driver Kishore Dane took the child Shivam Parker, who was travelling with his mother Pooja Parker, to the hospital
BEST general manager Lokesh Chandra felicitated the driver and the conductor and said that they would be rewarded. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 23, 2022 11:37 PM IST
ByAroosa Ahmed, Mumbai

: In a heartwarming incident, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus driver and conductor saved the life of a five-year-old boy by rushing him to a hospital after the child suffered a seizure while waiting for the bus at a bus stop on Wednesday afternoon. The duo even offered to pay for the child’s treatment with the collected fare money.

BEST bus conductor Appasaheb Lohar and bus driver Kishore Dane took the child Shivam Parker, who was waiting at the bus stop with his mother Pooja Parker, to the hospital.

Both were operating a bus on route number 33 between Goregaon and Nehru Planetarium when they spotted the boy and his mother. Pooja called for help as Shivam suffered from seizures.  Passengers travelling inside the BEST buses were immediately disembarked and the driver, along with the conductor, took Shivam and Pooja to the nearest hospital in Dadar.

According to BEST officials, Lohar carried Shivam in his arms and rushed him to the private hospital. Dane followed alongside the mother. The driver and conductor offered to deposit the ticket fare money collected from commuters but the hospital authorities and the boy’s parents refused.

BEST general manager Lokesh Chandra felicitated the driver and the conductor and said that they would be rewarded. “The driver and conductor both went out of their way to save the life of the child and successfully reached the hospital on time. We will be felicitating and rewarding both of them,” said Chandra.

HT tried to contact conductor Lohar for his comment but he refused to comment.

The incident was brought to light by a woman, Tanvi Gavankar, who witnessed the entire incident and later shared it on Facebook.

“When I was about to leave the hospital around 1.30 pm, I saw a bus conductor and 2-3 people rushing to the hospital. The ticket collector was holding a small child in his arms and a helpless mother was crying. The hospital staff with nurses rushed towards that child with all necessary primary aid. I was stunned for a few minutes and unable to react to the situation. But when I was driving back home, I had multiple emotions and teary eyes. I take this opportunity to thank the conductor and driver of bus number 33,” read the

