Mumbai: BEST is set to address critical shortages in its fleet caused by manufacturers failing to meet its delivery schedules.

BEST plugs loopholes with manufacturers to hasten deliveries

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Tuesday, BEST sources said that the transport body had reached out to Switch Mobility, manufacturer of its double decker AC buses earlier this month, to deliver the 150 units that have been delayed for nearly two years. Alongside, is also discussed the issue of pending government subsidies amounting to ₹400 crores owed to Olectra Greentech, that manufactures single decker AC e-buses, asking it to expedite deliveries of units decided earlier.

Senior officials from BEST said the transport body had approached a top legal advisor last month to seek advice on its dispute with Switch Mobility to break the deadlock. Sources said that the company had sought foreclosure of the contract citing ‘change in law’.

BEST officials said the bone of contention with the manufacturer is over applying the safety device, called Electronic Vehicle Stability Control (EVSC) unit, that has been made compulsory in double decker e-buses since 2023.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The legal advisor informed us that there has been no change in law, which was conveyed to Switch Mobility. They have been asked to come up with an amicable solution within a month,” said a senior official from BEST. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The legal advisor informed us that there has been no change in law, which was conveyed to Switch Mobility. They have been asked to come up with an amicable solution within a month,” said a senior official from BEST. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The EVSC, according to BEST engineers, maintains the centre of gravity in double decker buses ensuring that weight doesn’t shift while ferrying passengers. “We have asked the manufacturer to give a possible price variation if this safety device is installed. As a public body we will certainly analyse this. However over the years, they (Switch Mobility) have not given any cost assessment. If there is no suitable response within a month, we might have to think of terminating the contract,” said another BEST official. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The EVSC, according to BEST engineers, maintains the centre of gravity in double decker buses ensuring that weight doesn’t shift while ferrying passengers. “We have asked the manufacturer to give a possible price variation if this safety device is installed. As a public body we will certainly analyse this. However over the years, they (Switch Mobility) have not given any cost assessment. If there is no suitable response within a month, we might have to think of terminating the contract,” said another BEST official. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The probable cost of these specialised devices are not known. HT’s email to the spokesperson for Switch Mobility remained unanswered till the time of going to press. At present BEST is paying around ₹65 per kilometer to operate these 50 double decker e-buses.

“We have also asked the bus manufacturers to expedite the supply mechanism by improving production capabilities. We are trying to resolve the issues with both manufacturers,” said a BEST official.

BEST has two separate contracts with Olectra Greentech – for 2100 single decker AC e-buses and 2400 single decker AC e-buses. Sources said the government has to pay a subsidy of ₹400 crore to the company for 2100 e-buses.

Currently, of the 4,650 e-buses expected from the two manufacturers, BEST has received only 934. Mumbai requires at least 10,000 buses to service its existing population, said a BEST official.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON