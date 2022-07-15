BEST readies 400 buses for monsoon

With predictions of heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Iqbal Singh Chahal, municipal commissioner, on Thursday, said that an alternate arrangement of buses has been made to facilitate uninterrupted public transport services in case there is any disruption in the railway movement.

An emergency management meeting, chaired by Chahal, was held on Thursday afternoon to chalk out possible precautionary measures against adverse weather events that could occur during the monsoons.

Chahal said that the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has kept 400 buses, from its fleet of 3,000, on standby so that they can be deployed from several points in the city if railway services get disrupted. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will also be providing 11 buses for emergency use.

Senior officials said that an average of 12-15 buses will be kept on standby in each municipal ward for the entire monsoon.

“If railway services get disrupted, these buses will pick up stranded commuters from railway stations and drop them at their nearest location,” said an official. “These buses will operate in batches and the routes will be decided at the time of incident, depending on requirements,” the official added. Officials also said that ward officers have been issued directives to keep a track of available buses in their areas and have been ordered to carry out mock-drills so that passengers know what to do during a disruption of usual services.

During the meeting Chahal has also asserted that all the dilapidated buildings that are currently occupied by tenants should be uninhabited immediately.

“The civic administration will be arranging temporary accommodation for residents living in these dangerous structures by the end of September. Till then, ward officers have been instructed to arrange accommodation in available BMC facilities like community halls and schools,” said an official.

Keeping in mind the pothole related complaints, Chahal has also ordered the ward officers to ensure all the pothole complaints are attended to within 24 hours of being lodged.