BEST to install EV charging stations at bus stops, depots across city

MUMBAI To give a push to electric vehicles (EVs) in the city, the BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has planned to install EV charging stations at its bus stops and bus stands.

The BEST has identified 55 of its locations across Mumbai including bus stops, bus stands and bus depots where ample space is available for the installation of the charging stations. The stations will be accessible for private vehicles as well.

The plan to install the charging stations was finalised by the administration after the introduction of electric buses.

“There will be selected operators who will install electric vehicle charging stations primarily at the BEST bus stops, stands and depots. All private two-wheelers and four-wheelers will be able to charge their vehicles in the space,” said Lokesh Chandra, general manager, BEST.

“We have identified places where there are spaces on bus stops and stands including in Vikhroli, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Andheri and Mulund. Bus depots also have additional space to accommodate charging stations,” said a senior BEST official.

BEST presently operates 386 electric buses and has charging stations provided by the contractor in four of its bus depots. The charging stations will be increased within a year as the organisation will increase its electric buses fleet to 4,000 by June 2023. The first batch of 525 new Air-Conditioned (AC) electric buses will arrive in the city by December this year.