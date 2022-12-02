BEST to launch electric double decker on January 14

Mumbai Five months after unveiling air-conditioned electric double decker buses, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has decided to launch electric double decker buses on January 14. Around 50 buses will be gradually launched in the first phase. The bus was unveiled by union road and transport minister Nitin Gadkari on August 18.

It was expected that the operations would start in September, however, certification process of these buses led to the delay.

The new design the buses are awaiting approval from the Automotive Research Association of India. It is only after this approval can the vehicles ferry passengers.

“Currently, the approvals are in the final processes and we are hoping it will be completed soon. Only 10 buses will ply on the first day. Gradually, the fleet of double decker buses will increase to 50 in the first phase,” said Lokesh Chandra, general manager, BEST.

At present, there are 45 double decker diesel buses plying in South Mumbai on different routes. The old double decker buses will gradually be phased out from June 2023. The iconic double decker of the city has received a rebirth in the form of air-conditioned electric double decker called the Switch EiV 22. This is the lightest, longest and energy efficient vehicle that will join the BEST fleet soon.

These buses will run in Colaba and Kurla with a seating capacity of 66. It will be maintained by Ashok Leyland subsidiary OHM. BEST will provide two dedicated depots to Switch for charging of these buses.

“This is an indigenous product that has been converted to suit Mumbai climate and roads. It has semi low floor, with wider door on rear overhang and a rear staircase. The double decker has a lightweight alumunium body, which offers higher passenger-to-weight ratio and a competitive cost per km, per passenger,” added an officer from BEST.

Meanwhile, BEST has also decided to start taxi services, tenders for the same has been released. BEST is looking for environment friendly electric taxis with drivers. These vehicles will bear the BEST logo and accept bookings from bus passengers through the Chalo app. Around 500 cabs will be introduced by June 2023 under this project.

