BEST unions seek Mumbaikars’ help in reviving dwindling fleet

MUMBAI: In a last-ditch effort to revive the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), its unions are set to rope in citizens in the hope that a people’s movement will force the BMC and state government to do more for the undertaking. This will probably be the first time that unions have departed from their usual way of protesting to raise issues. Mumbai, India - August 08, 2022: Visitors takes a look at the miniature BEST bus during the 75th anniversary of BEST Bus at Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, August 08, 2022. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

On Monday, BEST unions announced the ‘BEST Bachao’ movement, which will entail initiating conversations with Mumbaikars and seeking their involvement. Their main demand is to improve the BEST-owned bus fleet rather than being dependent on wet-lease buses. According to the unions, by March 2025, there will be only 761 owned buses, which will further dwindle to 251 by November 2025.

“We will hold public meetings,” said Shashank Sharad Rao, the BEST union leader who is heading the BEST Bachao movement. “Our first meeting will be on July 18 in the western suburbs and subsequently in the eastern suburbs and island city for the next 15 days. Our members are already in touch with passenger associations, commuters and NGOs. There is a need for BEST to increase its owned bus fleet from the current 1,085 buses to 3,337 as per the MoU signed.”

Other members who are part of this movement, said they would approach housing societies, corporate offices and passengers at bus stops, and collect signatures as part of the campaign which would then be submitted to the government. “The idea of involving the public is a wonderful move,” said BEST commuter Rupesh Shelatkar. “The government needs to know the issues faced by commoners, who have to wait for 20 to 30 minutes for buses.”

According to the unions, there are only 1,085 owned buses in the 3,050-strong fleet which includes wet-lease buses. The BEST Undertaking, however, has stated that the current fleet (as of June end) has increased to 3,153 buses from 3,050 buses in June. “Of these, we own 1,093 buses and the remaining are on a wet lease. We have asked for financial aid of ₹1,400 crore from the BMC, which will be utilised to purchase buses, pay gratuity to employees and so on,” said a BEST official.

The cash-strapped undertaking held a meeting a few days ago to discuss its ₹6,000-crore loan with accrued interest, which it is struggling to repay. The civic body has allocated a budget of ₹800 crore for BEST in the fiscal year 2024-25. This funding will cover augmenting infrastructure, procurement of equipment, loan repayment, wet lease of new buses, pay revisions, dues and bonuses, implementing the Integrated Traffic Management System Project and other obligations.

“There is a need for people to participate in this movement,” said Hussain Indorewala, member of Aamchi Mumbai Aamchi BEST. “BEST has been turned into a feeder route system. The government sees it as competition for the metro. But commuters are struggling, and the BMC needs to fund more owned buses in the fleet.”

The BMC, which is the parent body of BEST, has asked the latter to look for revenue-generation options. At present, the basic bus fare for AC and non-AC is ₹6 and ₹5 respectively, which has remained the same for over six to seven years. BEST is looking at the redevelopment of bus depots under the non-fare revenue model, for which the Dindoshi, Wadala and Deonar depots have been shortlisted. The International Finance Corporation was in talks with BEST for this.

The over-100-year-old BEST undertaking is beset by a slew of problems from delayed supply of new buses and frequent threats of protests from the staff of wet lease bus operators to cumulative losses. It also needs ₹600 crore for paying gratuity and pension to its retired employees.

The Undertaking has placed orders for at least 2,500 more buses with various bus manufacturers. Another 2,400 AC buses too are on the anvil, for which orders have been placed. BEST has already cancelled the contract for 700 AC double decker e-buses.

What ails BEST?

BEST has a ₹6,000-crore with accrued interest, which it took for paying gratuity and PF to retired employees, buying electricity from Tata Power, repaying loans to financial institutions etc.

65 percent of its fleet is on wet lease and it has no control over its drivers and conductors who have often gone on strike.

Daily passengers have dropped to 30-32 lakh from 45 lakh-plus around a decade ago largely due to the drop in bus fleet.

Current BEST fleet: 3,153 buses

Owned buses: 1,093

Wet lease buses: 2,060

Total diesel buses: 525

Total CNG buses: 2,007

Total e-buses: 621

Total bus depots: 27

Parking capacity at bus depots: 3,941 slots