Bhandup man kills wife, surrenders before police

Mumbai: A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his 21-year-old wife by hitting her on the head with a pan.

After killing his wife, the accused, identified as Harinder Shaha, himself walked into Bhandup police station and surrendered.

According to the police, Shaha, who is a labour contractor, lived with his wife, Rita Devi and two-year-old son in Bhandup. The couple married four years ago in their native place in Bihar.

The police said as per the preliminary investigation, Shaha suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair and the couple used to fight often.

The incident happened on Saturday night when Shaha came home and saw that Rita was talking to someone over the phone. He asked her to disconnect the call and not to speak to anyone when he is around. Following this, a heated exchange of words took place between the couple, said Nitin Unhavane, senior inspector, Bhandup police station.

After the argument, Rita went to sleep, while Shaha, who was in an inebriated state, picked up a pan from the kitchen and hit his wife’s head multiple times, Unhavane added.

After killing Rita, he came to the police station and informed the police about the crime to a police constable. A police team immediately rushed to his house and the body was sent to a hospital for post-mortem.

Rita’s elder sister Kavita, who lives in the same area, was informed about the incident and based on her statement, an FIR was registered.

Shaha was taken into custody and after a detailed punchnama, he was arrested on the charge of murder on Sunday. He was produced in the court and remanded to police custody till November 29, said Unhavane.

The police are now recording statements of their neighbours and other family members of the accused to find out if there is any other reason behind murder, said another officer, who is part of the investigating team.

