‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ begins in Maharashtra on a sad note as Congress leader, 75, dies

Nanded: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ began in Maharashtra on Tuesday from Nanded. However, things didn’t go as planned because a 75-year-old general secretary from Congress Seva Dal – Krishna Kumar Pandey – died of a heart attack.

As a mark of tribute, a ‘silent’ yatra was conducted in the second half of the day. Congress leaders decided to issue guidelines for senior citizens and those having comorbidities for participating in the yatra.

On his first day in Maharashtra, Gandhi started the walk at 7:30 am from Gurudwara Yaadgari Baba Zoravar Singh Ji Fateh Singh Ji and halted after walking almost five kilometres. The yatra resumed at 3 pm from Khatgaon Phata and concluded its day at Bhopala, Nanded, after covering around over 9 kilometres. No songs were played during the second half owing to the death.

Gandhi paid respects to Pandey at his camp where his mortal remains were brought before taking it for the final rites.

“The entire Congress family is in grief. I express my deepest condolences to his family. He was holding the tricolour in his last hours. His dedication towards the country will always be remembered,” tweeted Gandhi.

The gathering at Nanded was also converted into a condolence meeting.

It was the 62nd day of the yatra that will cover 382 kilometres in 14 days in Maharashtra. On Monday, the yatra entered the state with a huge crowd.

Meanwhile, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule alleged that the funds used for the walk were money earned in various scams by Congress leaders.

