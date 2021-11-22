Bhinder arrested for cheating, criminal breach of trust by Versova police

The Versova police, on Monday, arrested Roshan Bhinder, the widow of Garry Bhinder, who used to be a top director for Ekta Kapoor’s tele-serials. Roshan has been accused of cheating and criminal breach of trust by actor Hiten Tejwani and businessman Rajesh Jaisinghani.

Roshan’s husband, Garry, was assistant director for Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and went on to direct several of her subsequent serials. He succumbed to cancer in 2008.

In June 2019, Roshan approached them with a proposal for a web series to be developed for online streaming platforms. Accordingly, Jaisinghani paid ₹37 lakh into a joint account set up for the project and a contract was signed.

However, Jaisinghani and Tejwani soon started receiving complaints from crew members that they were not being paid.

“On November 9, 2019, Roshan informed us that the streaming platform had cancelled the contract. On November 15, 2019, the three of us met in Juhu, where I asked Roshan to return the ₹37 lakh that I had invested. Roshan refused and told me to do my worst,” Jaisinghani said.

Subsequently, Jaisinghani also learnt that Roshan had diverted some money to her own account. He approached the Versova police and an FIR was registered on January 27 this year. She subsequently approached the Bombay High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Her plea was denied in October.

In its order, the HC referred to the diversion of funds and non-payment of wages to the crew members.

“When confronted, there is no material made available by the Applicant while enjoying interim protection justifying the expenses either to this Court or to Investigating Officer. As such, the amount which was handed over to the Applicant in trust appears to have been misappropriated,” the HC observed.

Senior police inspector Siraaj Inamdar, Versova police station confirmed that Roshan had been placed under arrest on Monday.

