Bhiwandi college staff arrested for leaking TY BCom question paper

Bhiwandi: A lab assistant from a Bhiwandi college was arrested by the Azad Maidan police for allegedly leaking the question paper of third-year Bachelor of Commerce. The incident came to light when an examiner at Siddharth College of Commerce and Economics, Fort, found one of the students copying during the examination from a question paper, which was sent to him on the phone prior to the exam.

“We have arrested lab assistant Rajnikant Madanlal Morya who is a lab assistant at Gajanan Pandurang Patil College in Kongaon, Bhiwandi,” said the police officer from Azad Maidan police.

The police said they had found a unique code on the question paper of Commerce V subject that was leaked which when shared with the Mumbai University, they gave the name of the college in Bhiwandi. “We found out who all had handled the question paper and then arrested Morya. He has been remanded to police custody till December 2,” said DCP Pravin Munde of Zone I.

On October 31, a 20-year-old Bachelor of Commerce student identified as Ansh Sada was caught copying by the examiner at Siddharth College of Commerce and Economics.

“The examiner (assistant professor) Sumedh Mane had also found the question paper on Sada’s phone. The student whose examination started at 10.30am received the question paper and answers on WhatsApp at 9.37am,” said the police officer.

In further investigations the police found Sada was a student of Hazarimal Somani College of Arts and Science, Shri Manubhai Maneklal Sheth Junior College of Arts & Science and Jayaramdas Patel College of Commerce and Management Studies (Bhavans College), Charni Road.

Sada had told the police that he had got the question paper from one Suraj.

“We traced the accused through the code (watermark number) on the question paper. We had registered a case under sections 420 (cheating), 417 (punishment for cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and also under section 6 (prohibition of supply of publication of any question paper before the examination is held) and section 7 (prohibition of copying and impersonating at examinations) of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other specified Examinations Act, 1982,” said the police officer.

