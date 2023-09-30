Bhiwandi man going for Eid rally electrocuted by high tension wire

Bhiwandi

A 21-year-old man was electrocuted when he participated in the rally of EId-Milad-Un-Nabi in Bhiwandi on Friday evening, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ashfaque Ahamad Shaikh, 21 who lives in the Piranipada area in Bhiwandi and he is originally from Sultanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. He worked as a tailor in the city.

Police sources said that the incident took place in the Piranipada area under the jurisdiction of the Shantinagar police station when the group of youth was heading to participate in the Eid procession and carried a long iron pipe as a flagpole to wave it in the air during the procession.

The rally started from Kotergate Masijid to different parts of areas in which thousands of people participated.

Shaikh carried the 20 to 25-foot-long iron pipe as flagpole. When he reached Piranipada area, the irone pole came in contact with the high voltage wire on the road and he was electrocuted. Bystanders and locals rushed to save him, but failed. They took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead before arrival.

Shantinagar police rushed to the spot and carried out the panchnama. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) lodged with the police station and further investigation is on. After conducting a post-mortem, the body would be handed over to his family members for final rites.

DCP Navnath Dhavale said, “A group of fifty youths were headed to join the larger procession when the iron pole came in contact with the high tension wire.”

