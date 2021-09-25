Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Bhiwandi man sets wife on fire, arrested
mumbai news

Bhiwandi man sets wife on fire, arrested

A man sets his wife on fire and kills her after she refuses to give him money to buy alcohol; Shantinagar police in Bhiwandi arrest the accused on Saturday
By HT Correspondent, Bhiwandi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 08:39 PM IST
A man in Bhiwandi has been arrested for setting his wife on fire following fight over money (HT FILE)

A man set his wife on fire and killed her after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol on Thursday night. Shantinagar police in Bhiwandi arrested the accused on Saturday after the family registered a complaint.

Police said the incident occurred when the inebriated husband, identified as Firoj Shaikh, 38, had an altercation with his wife, Ruksana Shaikh, 35. Ruksana had a job while Firoj was jobless for long. He used to physically abuse her often.

An officer said, “On Thursday, he was arguing with her to give him money for alcohol. She refused and in rage, he poured kerosene on her and set her afire. She tried to escape. Some of the nearby residents tried to save her but by then she was already 90% burnt and succumbed.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Fadnavis calls present MVA a government of scams

Kalyan, Dombivli disabled residents, elders demand home vaccination

66 new suspected dengue cases in Navi Mumbai; NMMC notifies hospitals to report on cases

Resilience building should be done at all levels: Experts
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP