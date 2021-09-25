Bhiwandi man sets wife on fire, arrested

A man set his wife on fire and killed her after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol on Thursday night. Shantinagar police in Bhiwandi arrested the accused on Saturday after the family registered a complaint.

Police said the incident occurred when the inebriated husband, identified as Firoj Shaikh, 38, had an altercation with his wife, Ruksana Shaikh, 35. Ruksana had a job while Firoj was jobless for long. He used to physically abuse her often.

An officer said, “On Thursday, he was arguing with her to give him money for alcohol. She refused and in rage, he poured kerosene on her and set her afire. She tried to escape. Some of the nearby residents tried to save her but by then she was already 90% burnt and succumbed.”