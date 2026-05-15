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Bhiwandi murder: Lover held for killing woman, trying to burn body after she ignored him

Police said the victim had recently stopped answering the accused’s phone calls and had allegedly started avoiding him

Published on: May 15, 2026 04:04 am IST
By Kaptan Mali
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THANE: A 42-year-old man has been arrested by the Thane Crime Branch Unit-2 for allegedly killing a 33-year-old woman whose and attempting to burn her body in Bhiwandi after she allegedly started avoiding him, police said. The victim’s half-burnt body was found near Durgaprasad Hotel on Tuesday.

Bhiwandi murder: Lover held for killing woman, trying to burn body after she ignored him

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Mukadam alias Dwarkaprasad Verma, a native of Jharkhand. The deceased woman was identified as Saritadevi Vikas Mahto.

According to police, the accused and the victim’s husband had been working at a nearby powerloom unit for the last 12 to 15 years. During this time, Mukadam frequently visited the victim’s house and allegedly developed an intimate relationship with her.

Police said the victim had recently stopped answering the accused’s phone calls and had allegedly started avoiding him. On Monday, around 3pm, the accused allegedly called the woman to his house and demanded to check her mobile phone. After she refused, an argument broke out between them.

During the altercation, the accused allegedly killed the woman, while police are still investigating the exact method of murder. He then allegedly waited until around 2:30 am on Tuesday, wrapped the body in a plastic sheet and took it to a ground near Durgaprasad Hotel, where he attempted to burn it using raw thread material used in powerloom units.

 
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