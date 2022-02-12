Bhiwandi to get additional 2MLD water from BMC as water problems in city comes to fore again

The death of a senior citizen on Friday following a row over water in Bhiwandi has brought the water woes in the area to the fore again.

The Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) claimed that it would receive 2MLD of additional water supply from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), ending the water problems of a few hillocks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, a 65-year-old woman died after being attacked by her neighbours over a fight regarding water.

Following this, the BNCMC proposed to spend ₹30 lakh on buying additional water. “The additional supply of 2MLD of water for certain areas by the BMC has been sanctioned and work will begin soon,” said Laxman Gaikwad, city engineer, BNCMC.

Areas like Shantinagar, Fatimanagar, Rafiqnagar and Mansubad would benefit.

Out of the 2MLD, one MLD of water would be used for distribution and the other one MLD would be filled in an elevated reservoir (a tank).

The BNCMC presently has 115MLD of water supply, of which 70MLD is received from STEM, 2MLD is provided by the civic body and 43MLD by the BMC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Javed Ansari, 31, a resident of Shantinagar, said, “There is no water supply in these areas most of the time. People are forced to walk kilometres in search of water for their daily chores. There is a pipeline of BMC that passes nearby these areas. The authorities should have done the provision of supplying water through this pipeline long back.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON