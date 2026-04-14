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Bhiwandi trekker, 26, dies after fall at Irshalgad

A 26-year-old man died while trekking at Irshalgad, Raigad, after falling into a 300-foot gorge; family reported him missing after he failed to return.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 04:46 am IST
By Sameera Kapoor Munshi
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NAVI MUMBAI: A 26-year-old man from Bhiwandi died after plunging into a deep gorge while trekking at Irshalgad in Raigad district over the weekend.

Bhiwandi trekker, 26, dies after fall at Irshalgad

The deceased, Akash Ramchandra Waghmode, a computer operator with a private firm, had set out on a solo trek early on April 11 in Khalapur taluka. He called his family around 10am to inform them that he had reached the top and would return by evening.

However, when Waghmode failed to return home and did not answer repeated calls, his family alerted the police.

A search operation was launched on Sunday by local police along with members of Help Foundation, a rescue group, villagers and a technical team. Officials said the rescue team faced difficulties due to the steep terrain and harsh weather conditions.

“Initial efforts to locate the trekker were hampered due to difficulty in identifying the exact location. However, after sustained efforts, the team traced Waghmode’s body in a gorge approximately 300 feet deep,” said a police officer.

 
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