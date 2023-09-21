Bhiwandi woman murder: Police team in W Bengal to trace the accused

Bhiwandi

The Kongaon police formed a team of police personnel to investigate the 36-year-old woman murder case, whose body was found on Monday night after a foul smell emanated from the room and hence reported it to local police.

One team under the instruction of Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Pawar, despatched to West Bengal to look for the accused whose name had been identified.

The deceased has been identified as Madhu Prajapati, 35 lived in Rajput Nivas in Kongaon. She was a divorcee and was staying in a live-in relationship with the accused on the ground floor of the Rajput Building.

The police source said that the incident took place between September 15 and September 18 this year. The residents alerted the police about foul smell emanating from a locked room. The police reached the location and broke open the the locked door and found a woman’s body lying in the kitchen in a decomposed condition. The body was taken to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital for further procedure.

During the preliminary investigation, it was learned that she had frequent quarrels with her live-in partner over petty issues. During one such fight, he slit her throat and wrist using a sharp object and fled from the room.

A case was registered under the charge of murder against the live-in partner at Kongaon police station.

Rajendra Pawar, Senior Police Inspector, Kongaon Police Station said, “No one of the Prajapati’s family members approached us to claim a body. So far, the body has been kept in the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital. Further investigation is underway. “

