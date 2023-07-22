Kalyan: A biker was crushed under the rear wheel of a container truck when he tried to avoid a pothole on Kalyan-Malang Gad road on Thursday night.

Biker run over by truck while trying to avoid pothole

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident happened hours after the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s (KDMC) city engineer Arjun Ahire visited the spot and directed contractors to fix the potholes and warned of strict action against them.

According to the police, Suraj Gavari, 35, a resident of Chinchpada in Kalyan, came to Dwarli village on Haji Malang road for some work around 11.30pm. Gavari fell off his bike while trying to avoid a pothole and came under the rear wheel of the truck.

Chetan Patil, a police patil of Dwarli village, said, “Villagers alerted me about the accident and I rushed to the spot. There are so many potholes on the road that anyone can meet with an accident. I immediately called Hill Line police, who reached the spot and registered a complaint. There are more than 10 potholes on a 100-metre stretch and also the road is uneven. It is really unfortunate that a young life has been snuffed out in this manner.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hill Line police officials said, “We have registered a case against the container driver and a search for him is on. The bike rider was trying to save potholes when the accident happened.”

According to officials, Gavari has a five-year-old son and was living with family.

Meanwhile, Ahire was unavailable for a comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON