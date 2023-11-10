Biker killed as vehicle rams into him

Bhiwandi: A man died after being hit by a speeding container in Bhiwandi on Wednesday. The driver, Asif Pathan, abandoned the vehicle and fled after the mishap and was arrested later, said police sources.

The deceased has been identified as Vinay Rajkumar Yadav, 21, a resident of Anjurphata.

According to the police, Yadav was on his motorbike travelling from Anjurphata towards Bhiwandi, when a container moving in the same direction hit him from behind. He was thrown off the bike and came under the rear wheel of the container.

The police said that Yadav sustained serious chest injuries. A passerby alerted the local police who took him to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi where he was declared dead before arrival.

Ranjit Walke, assistant police inspector, Narpoli police station said, “Yadav was an engineering student while his father works in the power loom sector. He was headed towards Bhiwandi for some personal work when the accident took place.”

A case was registered against the driver based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s father Rajkumar Hansraj Yadav. He has been booked under sections 304(a) (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash and negligence on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code and under sections 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

