Birdman Pradeep D’souza moves HC, seeks to quash FIR against him
Mumbai Bird rescuer Pradeep D’souza, who has been booked on charges of dealing in birds and animals by the forest department, has approached the Bombay high court (HC) seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him in 2021 for possessing protected birds and animals. He claims that he had rescued some of them at the behest of the forest department itself.
In October 2021, D’Souza was charged under the Wildlife Protection Act and arrested but was granted bail soon thereafter.
The petition filed through advocate Amrita Nair has claimed that the 47-year-old has been an animal lover and has been involved in rescuing and saving thousands of injured animals and birds from across the city for the past 25 years due to which he has been given the title of Birdman.
D’souza has stated that he has been using the common terrace in the building of his South Mumbai residence to treat injured animals and birds brought to him from all over Mumbai including far flung places like Virar and Nallasopara as well. The petition states that the expenses for the rescue, treatment and rehabilitation of injured birds and animals is borne out of his own pockets or through the donations and contributions he receives from NGO’s and animal lovers.
Referring to the FIR and seizure of the 110 kites, 43 parrots, eight bats, seven barn owls, two eagle owls, two night herons and a seagull from his residence, D’souza states that the complaint by the Forest Range Officer, Thane had been due to a grudge borne against him by the officer.
The filing of the complaint, D’souza states, was prompted due to a communication from him criticising the department for dereliction of duty and not releasing 95 kites that were treated by him in Pune. The petition adds that he had objected to the kites being released in Sanjay Gandhi National Park after being kept in unhealthy conditions, which did not go down well with the forest department officials and hence they initiated the complaint against him.
The petition has stated that the lower court which granted him bail three days after his arrest had also noted that he was serving injured animals and birds and hence could not be accused of dealing in them.
The petition is expected to come up for hearing in August 2.
-
5 arrested by Noida police for robbery in over a dozen houses
The Noida Police on Monday arrested five people in connection with burglaries in over a dozen houses in Uttar Pradesh, officials said. Police have also recovered jewellery worth around Rs 8 lakh from the gang's possession, a senior officer said. Rajesh said four of the arrestees are burglars while the fifth dealt in stolen jewelleries.
-
63% of legislators in Bihar upper House face criminal cases: Report
The 75-member Bihar Legislative Council has a fairly large share of MLCs who are facing criminal cases, according to a report of the Association for Democratic Reforms and Election Watch, released on Tuesday. The report analysed the criminal, financial, educational details of 60 out of 75 sitting MLCs. Out of the 60, about 63 percent, i.e. 38 MLCs, has criminal cases pending against them. Cases of atrocities against women are pending against two members.
-
UP cops in seize liquor being smuggled from Haryana to Bihar, 1 held
The police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Tuesday said they have seized 100 bottles of liquor being smuggled from Haryana to Bihar. The illicit liquir was being transported in a canter truck which has been impounded and one person arrested, the police said. While liquor is prohibited in Bihar, the Uttar Pradesh government has also imposed a ban on import of alcohol from other states like Delhi and Haryana, according to officials.
-
Patiala police arrest duo for pasting Khalistan posters on temple wall
Days after pro-Khalistan posters were found on a wall of Shri Kali Mata Temple in Patiala, police have arrested two men belonging to Salempur Sekhan village near Shambu for the crime. According to police, the duo had also pasted similar posters in Ambala Cantonment, at Aryan College in Rajpura and on a traffic sign near Sheetala Mata Temple in Patiala besides spraying pro-Khalistan slogans on a railway underbridge in Rajpura.
-
Sarpanch among four booked as teen hacked to death in Majitha
Strap: Accused held grudge against victim's elder brother, father injured too APawan'swas hacked to death while his father suffered grievous injuries after they were attacked by four men, including the sitting sarpanch, at Galowali village in Majitha, police said on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Pawan Kumar. His father, Harjit Singh, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Amritsar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics