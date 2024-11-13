Menu Explore
Bizman attacked over monetary dispute, critical

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 13, 2024 08:04 AM IST

Thane police have booked Darpan Patil for attempting to murder neighbor Premnath Mandhavi over a loan dispute; Mandhavi is hospitalized.

Thane: Police have booked Darpan Patil, a resident of Kharbav village in Bhiwandi, for attempting to murder his neighbour, 42-year-old Premnath Mandhavi, over a monetary dispute. On November 8, as Mandhavi was walking down the main road in the village, Patil attacked him from behind with a sword and assaulted him till his wife intervened. Critically injured, he was rushed to the Indira Gandhi government hospital and later shifted to a private hospital, where he is currently recuperating. Police have recovered CCTV footage of the murderous attack and are trying to nab Patil.

Bizman attacked over monetary dispute, critical
Bizman attacked over monetary dispute, critical

he had taken in the past

According to the police, Mandhavi, who runs a stone-supply business, had borrowed 15,000 from Patil’s wife, Manisha, about a year and a half ago. Though he repaid the loan last year, Patil accused him of not paying the due interest and threatened to kill him.

On November 8, as seen in CCTV footage recovered by the police, Patil attacked Mandhavi with a sword while he was walking down the road. He continued assaulting Mandhavi after he collapsed on the ground, till the businessman’s wife reached the spot to save her husband.

Subsequently, a case was registered at the Bhiwandi Taluka police station under sections 109 and 352 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

“A team of police officials are actively searching for the accused, while the victim has demanded his immediate arrest. We are recording the statement of the victim’s wife,” said an officer from the Bhiwandi Taluka police station.

