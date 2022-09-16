Bizman loses 8.33 crore in daughter’s US job offer with Green Card

Mumbai: A 66-year-old businessman from Ghatkopar was duped of ₹8.33 crore by two persons under the pretext of getting his daughter a job in the United States of America (USA), and also securing a Green Card.

The accused convinced the man that his daughter would get a permanent work permit after receiving permanent resident status in the US.

The accused persons have been identified as Jai Shah and Nisha Dusara. According to the police, the complainant Jayesh Thakkar is a resident of Ghatkopar. His daughter Shreya was looking for a job, thus father and daughter started browsing various job portals and uploading resumes there.

Upon visiting one such site, they came across one Jayesh Thakkar and Nisha Dusara, who offered to get a good job for Shreya in the US.

The duo then met the complainant in a hotel in Chembur in 2015. In this meeting, Thakkar’s daughter Shreya was promised a job and work permit in the US. The accused told Thakkar that they have a good network in US companies and also using their influence in the US administration they can get her daughter a Green Card, said a police officer.

“Under the pretext of getting the work done from 2015 onwards, the accused took in all ₹8.33 crore from the complainant. Shreya neither got any job in the US nor any work permit. When the complainant demanded his money back, the accused promised that they would return the amount,” added the police officer.

The officer said that the duo even pretended that they sent the money back and also sent acknowledgement letters and bank statements to the complainant.

“It all turned out to be a sham. Thakkar was following up with the complainant till March this year, but the accused did not repay him despite several promises,” said police.

Finally, Thakkar realised that he had been cheated and lodged a complaint with the Tilak Nagar police on Thursday. “On the basis of the complaint lodged by the businessman we have registered a cheating case against the two. We have booked the accused under Sections 420, 406, 465, 468, 471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code,” said Sunil Kale, senior inspector of Tilak Nagar police station.

“We have found concrete lead in the case and will soon make significant developments in the case,” Kale added.