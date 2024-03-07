BJP aims for 34 seats, Shinde’s MPs likely to move over

MUMBAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) two allies in the state’s three-party government are likely to settle for fewer seats than their demands put up in the seat-sharing meetings held in Mumbai on Tuesday and Wednesday in the presence of union home minister Amit Shah. Thane, India - March ,06, 2024: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated Namo Maha Rozgar Melawa ( Namo Big Employment Fair ) program organized by Maharashtra Government in Thane. On this occasion, many unemployed youths showed their presence ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on, Wednesday, March,06, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

While the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena is expected to get 10 to 11 seats, the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is likely to get four seats in Maharashtra. BJP is rooting for 34 seats.

The meetings held at Sahyadri Guest House, in Malabar Hill, and Jio World Garden in BKC, were attended by chief minister Eknath Shinde, his two deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, other key leaders from the three parties. Additionally, leaders from Shiv Sena and NCP held separate meetings with Shah.

Amit Shah reportedly told the leaders from the allies to follow the equation of merit of candidates which will lead to possible wins. Shah appraised both Shiv Sena and NCP leaders that the ruling alliance has a better chance of winning if maximum seats are fought on BJP’s symbol. Survey reports were laid out to assess the possible victory of sitting MPs from Sena and NCP. BJP leaders claimed the possibilities of victory would go up if sitting MPs fought on the lotus election symbol.

BJP is determined to contest 33 to 34 seats, and is expected to field some of its sitting MPs and leaders from allies. As a senior BJP leader said, “Krupal Tumane from Ramtek is Shinde faction’s sitting MP, but may be fielded as a BJP candidate. Similarly, Shinde faction’s South Central Mumbai MP Rahul Shewale may opt for lotus to improve his chances of winning. NCP’s Dharmaraobaba Atram could be our candidate from Gadchiroli.”

In the meeting, Shinde insisted that 13 sitting MPs that jumped ship during the split in the party in June, 2022, be safeguarded. He was told that some who have the prospect to win would be fielded on BJP tickets.

The BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, said as the date of election nears, more MPs are likely to move to BJP from the Shinde camp. The party has also informed its allies to change some of the sitting MPs who showed little prospect of winning, owing to non-performance or anti-incumbency.

BJP’s deal has not been received favourably by leaders of the allies. NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said, “BJP will get the biggest seat-share. We want an equal number of seats given to Shiv Sena. However, the final decision will be taken amicably by the leaders of the three parties.”

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “The decision on seat-sharing will be taken on the merit of a candidate. It will be done amicably after deliberation with alliance partners.” He added, Bhujbal’s reaction to the outcome of the meeting “may be his personal opinion”.

After the Mumbai meeting, key BJP leaders met in Delhi to finalise the numbers and candidates. It was attended by deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and union minister Raosaheb Danve. Party leaders said a few candidates in Maharashtra are likely to be announced in the second list of BJP later this week.

“It is not true that our allies in Maharashtra are getting fewer seats. They will get the respectable number of seats,” said Fadnavis.