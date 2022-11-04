BJP appoints Chitra Wagh to head Mahila Morcha

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed Chitra Wagh as the vice president to head the women’s cell (BJP Mahila Morcha) in Maharashtra. She took the seat from Uma Khapre who was recently elected to the legislative council. Wagh, a firebrand leader, joined BJP ahead of the 2019-Assembly polls by defecting from Nationalist Congress Party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wagh was vehemently attacking Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray while in opposition, especially on the issues related to women. Her protest against the then forest minister Sanjay Rathod for his alleged involvement in the death of a social media fame girl, compelled Thackeray to sack Rathod.

“Wagh’s appointment to head the women’s wing is significant, especially after Sushama Andhare was inducted as deputy leader by Thackeray led-Shiv Sena a few months ago. Andhare has been perceived to be an effective voice of the party at the state level,” said a BJP leader.

Wagh said after the announcement of her appointment, “I am thankful to my leadership for the responsibility. I am planning to visit all the districts at the beginning of the tour on Monday.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, BJP’s state core committee held a meeting to review the preparedness ahead of the local body polls. Party ministers in the state cabinet have been shouldered with the responsibility of strengthening the party at the district level and making ground favourable by taking the state and central schemes to the voters.

“We had set the target of appointing booth level committees in all 97000 wards in the state as part of the preparedness for the forthcoming elections, but we could appoint workers in less than 70,000 of them,” said another BJP leader.

He added that leaders from the respective districts where the BJP are lagging have been directed to formulate the committees at the earliest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The core committee also took a review of 16 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state that have been identified as weaker to achieve ‘Mission 45’ for the 2024 general elections. Following it a committee in charge of these constituencies held another meeting on Thursday to chalk out a program for the next visits of the union ministers,” added the leader.

Meanwhile, BJP has constituted a team of 12 MLAs and 38 office bearers for Gujarat assembly polls. The team of Maharashtra leaders has been given the responsibility of 33 assembly constituencies in Surat, Bharuch, Walsad, Navsari among others. Charkop MLA Yogesh Sagar will lead the team.