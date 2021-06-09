BJP core panel plans for elections

The core committee of the Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday discussed various issues in state politics and chalked out a strategy to take them forward ahead of the ensuing local body elections.

The meeting was attended by party’s general secretary and state-in-charge CT Ravi, organisational secretary BL Santosh and core committee members, including leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis and state unit chief Chandrakant Patil, among others. The leaders discussed forthcoming local body elections including polls to five municipal corporations and strategy to win maximum of them. The strategy was also discussed to corner the state government led by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on reservation to Marathas and other backward classes, handling of Covid 19 pandemic etc.

“The reservation to Marathas and political reservation to OBCs was struck down due to the inefficient handling by the state government. We will stand by these communities in their fight for the reservation. We want to stand by the general public during the challenging times of the pandemic to extend them a helping hand. We will raise these issues in the forthcoming monsoon session of the state legislature. The state unit will design a programme based on the strategy chalked out today,” said party leader Ashish Shelar.

Elated after the victory in Pandharpur bypoll last month, the party has decided to concentrate on the local body elections. “The party fared well in the gram panchayat polls last year and won Assembly bypolls last month. The central leadership had expressed its unhappiness over our performance in Council polls early last year. We have been asked to fight the forthcoming elections with full strength and win maximum of them,” said a core committee member, requesting anonymity.